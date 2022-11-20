FSU moves up in ranking after fourth-straight win

Florida State Seminoles football, a week out from a primetime rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators, took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to move to 8-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season.

It was FSU’s fourth-straight victory of 25-plus points, a run that has solidified the team with two games left on the docket — next Friday and the Seminoles’ eventual postseason destination.

The performance and the Seminoles’ body of work in 2022 was recognized by voters in the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 polls, who moved Florida State up to 16.

FSU was ranked No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 last week, while the College Football Playoff committee had the Seminoles slated at No. 19.

The newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday.

FSU now heads into its Black Friday matchup against the Gators with a chance to win nine games and potentially finesse its way into an Orange Bowl bid after North Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech. Should Clemson make the College Football Playoff, FSU will likely be the highest-ranked ACC team available.

Florida State vs. Florida kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.