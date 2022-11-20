FSU opens as favorite against Gators

Florida State logged its fourth-straight win on Saturday, beating Louisiana 49-17 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

All four of those wins by the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3) were by 25-plus points, with Florida State having not allowed a first-half touchdown since its loss to Clemson on October 15.

Trap game successfully avoided and conquered, Florida State now can firmly set its sights on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) for a season-finale rivalry showdown.

The game between the two schools will take place on a Friday for the first time in series history.

Florida has had an up-and-down first season under new head coach Billy Napier. After upsetting Utah to start the season to earn a No. 12 ranking, the Gators dropped games to Kentucky and Tennessee to stumble out of the rankings and have struggled to find a consistent level of play from an offense led by preseason potential first-round pick Anthony Richardson.

According to DraftKings, Florida State has opened as a 10-point favorite vs. the Gators.

Florida State vs. Florida kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.