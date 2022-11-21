Alex Atkins talks FSU offense, season finale vs. UF

No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football (8-3, 5-3 ACC) has been on an offensive tear over its four-game win streak, utilizing one of the country’s most explosive offenses to win each by a 25-plus point margin.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State has outscored its opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 in total offense. The Seminoles are averaging 239.0 rushing yards and 250.0 passing yards per game while holding opponents to 104.8 rushing yards and 121.0 passing yards per game. Florida State has completed 70.1 percent of its passes and is 21-of-22 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.

Ahead of this Friday’s matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins spoke on the Seminoles’ production, its performance against Louisiana last weekend and the challenge ahead for FSU:

