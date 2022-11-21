No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football (8-3, 5-3 ACC) is prepping for its season finale, a Black Friday matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC).
It’s the second time in series history that the two teams have faced off on a Friday.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs. the Gators, with the over/under set at 58 points.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no major changes seen outside offensive lineman Darius Washington now being listed as a co-starter at right tackle in addition to right guard.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine OR Darius Washington
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Jared Verse
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
