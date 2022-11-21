No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football (8-3, 5-3 ACC) is prepping for its season finale, a Black Friday matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC).

It’s the second time in series history that the two teams have faced off on a Friday.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs. the Gators, with the over/under set at 58 points.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no major changes seen outside offensive lineman Darius Washington now being listed as a co-starter at right tackle in addition to right guard.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine OR Darius Washington

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Jared Verse

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno