“Guys understand what’s ahead:” Mike Norvell talks Black Friday matchup vs. Gators

No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football, on a four-game winning streak, is set to wrap up the regular season this Friday against the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC).

It’s the second time that head coach Mike Norvell has taken part in the series, with the 2020 matchup having been canceled.

Norvell has been adamant about the importance of finishing off the year strong, from the lasting impressions of how the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) perform in the game to realizing the postseason possibilities that sit in front of the team to further establishing the identity of the program through success and proof of concept.

On Monday, FSU took the field for practice, continuing a quick turnaround and short work week for the Seminoles. After, Norvell spoke on the team’s prep, this week’s game, and more.

