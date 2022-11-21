Alex Atkins named Broyles Award semifinalist

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, the foundation announced on Monday.

The award is given annually to the country’s best assistant coach.

Atkins, who added offensive coordinator to his responsibilities following the departure of fellow semifinalist Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, has helped produce one of the country’s most productive offenses in Tallahassee.

From FSU Sports Info:

During its current four-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 in total offense. The Seminoles are averaging 239.0 rushing yards and 250.0 passing yards per game while holding opponents to 104.8 rushing yards and 121.0 passing yards per game. Florida State has completed 70.1 percent of its passes and is 21-of-22 on red zone opportunities in that stretch. FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.54 yards per rush 9th nationally, and their average of 217.0 rushing yards per game 14th. FSU leads the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season. FSU is one of three teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 250 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 163.8 yards per game. Florida State has scored on 16 of 22 first drives of a half this season, with 15 touchdowns on those 16 scoring drives for a total of 106 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are 2nd in the country with a 68.2 percent touchdown rate on opening drives of a half.

Finalists will be named on November 29, with the winner to be announced on December 6.

Full list of 2022 Broyles Award semifinalists

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Alex Atkins

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker

LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Matt House

Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Manny Diaz

South Carolina Gamecocks special teams coordinator Pete Lembo

TCU Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Garrett Riley

Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh

USC Trojans defensive line coach Shaun Nua

Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb