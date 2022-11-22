Bowl Projections after Week 12: Where, who could FSU be playing?

No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 8-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season and currently the second-highest ranked ACC team, has a chance to further bolster its bowl resume this Friday with a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC).

After North Carolina’s upset to Georgia Tech last weekend, there is a plausible path for the Seminoles to qualify for the Orange Bowl — Clemson has to make the playoff and FSU needs to win out. If the conference champion heads to the playoff, then the highest-ranked ACC team is selected to face off against the highest-ranked non-champion Big Ten or SEC school (or Notre Dame.)

Each week, we’ll be tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason — you can find that below.

*Of note: Florida State jumped four spots from No. 20 to No. 16 in both the USA Today and AP Top 25 polls. Last week, the Seminoles were slotted at No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with several teams ahead of FSU losing. UNC is currently ranked No. 18/17 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, respectively.

Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park, San Diego

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

vs. Utah (ESPN, Action Network, Athlon Sports)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium: Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.

vs. Texas (USA Today)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium: Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

vs. Purdue (CBS Sports)

vs. Illinois (Sporting News)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

vs. Utah (Sports Illustrated)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field: Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.

vs. South Carolina (247Sports)

vs. Kentucky (ESPN, College Football News)