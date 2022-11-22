“A group that will be remembered:” Head coach Mike Norvell discusses senior class, rivalry week

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles are coming upon their last regular season game this Friday night. Players and fans alike are happy that it will be showcased in prime time at 7:30 on ABC and against none other than their archrival, the Florida Gators.

Team health which plagued the Noles during their three-game losing stretch in October, shouldn’t be a factor this weekend, and Norvell said that stand-out receivers Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson would be a go for Friday.

Florida’s first-year head coach Billy Napier was recently hired away from the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns, a team that FSU steamrolled last weekend. When asked about the similarities between the two, Norvell said, “It's unique how things played out with the schedule; obviously, there are some similarities last week, things offensively and defensively that are going to carry over. I’m sure they talked to their coaches at Louisiana and the way of attack and anything that they gained from the game that they’re going to pass along. We’re aware of that, and obviously, we have a plan.”

FSU Senior night will be on Friday, and Norvell expressed how he felt, saying that they’re a special group and one that will be remembered.

“It’s a special group. A group that has experienced a lot of change. There were good times, and there were some real challenges that they had to work through and overcome over the last few years, and I’m just grateful for them. The experience that they have gained is something that's going to change the rest of their lives.” adding that, “No matter what comes up throughout their lives of being men being husbands, being fathers, working in the real world, whether that's in the national football league or getting a job beyond that. They’re going to have confidence that they can overcome all things.”

For some players, this will be the last time playing inside Doak Campbell Stadium and the last time some of the seniors will be playing in Garnet and Gold. Norvell said that he is proud of the senior class and what they’ve done to help get their program on the right track for success.

“This is a group that will be remembered, that needs to be remembered for what they’ve done, and just the consistency that they’ve shown in trying to get better and being better in getting this program back on track to where we need to be heading and they played a critical, critical role in that.”

Norvell talks about the impact of the Gator game showcase, bowl season, and more in his full interview below.