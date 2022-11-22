Coordinators Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss FSU vs. UF after Tuesday practice

FLORIDA STATE - Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Tuesday during their shortened week heading into a prime-time matchup against the Florida Gators this Friday. The Noles head into the matchup as the No. 16 team in the country and are currently favored when they host UF inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU is ranked fourth nationally in passing defense and will be facing a dual-threat quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The Noles have shown some struggle early on in the season, and he will probably be the first real challenge after facing Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and LSU’s Jaiden Daniels.

Florida State’s defense is ranked ninth in the country only allowing an average of 4.57 yards per play, and will be at full strength come Friday after battling the injury bug in October. The Gators are coming into the matchup, rushing an average of 209 yards per game.

From FSU Sports info:

Florida State defense’s three-and-out rate of 38.1% is 20th nationally and FSU’s best since 2016 Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-20 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense. FSU is 9th in the country and 4th in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return, is 2nd in the conference and 18th in the nation allowing an average of 3.56 yards per punt return and is 3rd in the conference and 20th nationally with an average of 11.58 yards per punt return.

The two coordinators discuss what this matchup means to the team, the game plan for UF, improved special teams, and more in their interviews below.

Adam Fuller

John Papuchis