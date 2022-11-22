Players Jordan Travis, Dillan Gibbons, and Kalen DeLoach talk UF after Tuesday practice

No. 16 Florida State (8-3, ACC 5-3) is heading into its final match of the regular season and is set to face the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on senior day, Friday. The Noles are coming off a four-game winning streak after rolling over the Louisana Ragin Cajuns last weekend. UF is coming off a loss to Vanderbilt and is looking to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons met with the media after practice previewing their upcoming matchup and what it means to play for the seniors in their last game inside Doak Campbell.

Jordan Travis

Florida State’s offense is averaging 6.87 yards per play on top of rushing for 200+ yards for six games in a row. Jordan Travis’ improvement has been a major topic of discussion this season, and he said that the whole offense is in a rhythm.

“Yeah, I’m calm. I’m very confident. The guys are playing really well; they’re giving 100 on every single play. The offensive line giving me time, the running backs are making plays, and I feel like the tun game is opening everything up; tight ends are blocking; I feel like the tight end is a position that’s overlooked a lot because they’re under every single play going against defensive linemen, so I give a lot of props to them, everyone’s playing well right now.”

Travis says the team is focused and that they are going to go out and play for a full 60 minutes this upcoming Friday.

“We’re playing well. I feel like we’re just gonna go out and play our game; we’re focused on us. We’re going to give everything we have for 60 minutes

Travis goes over what the game means to him, the team’s improvement, what he’s having for thanksgiving, and more in his full interview below.

Kalen DeLoach

DeLoach is a part of a defense that is only allowing 4.57 yards per play and will play a key role in spying UF quarterback Anthony Richardson who will be a true dual-threat challenge. Kalen likened him to Syracuse’s Garret Shrader.

“He was a big dude, so you know I got to come with my pads and play low. Be ready, you know, just scan the field and go out there and play ball.”

When asked about his health for the game, he said, “I’m feeling better than ever, you know, ready to go; we got a big week ahead of us; we’re just going to show out and put what we know on display.”

DeLoach talks about what it means to play in such a big game, his message to the younger players on the team, how the defense improved, and more in his full interview below.

Dillan Gibbons

Gibbons has been a key part of the offense's improvement and has been nominated for numerous awards over this season for both on and off the field performances.

When asked about defenses adjusting to the offensive line’s continued success, he said, “It really doesn't matter what the defense lines up in; it doesn’t matter what adjustments they might make.. as long as we’re focused on what we’re doing that’s all that really matters.”

This will be the last time Gibbons runs through the tunnel at Doak Campbell Stadium as a player, and he said it doesn’t seem like an end but more of a beginning.

“It doesn’t really feel like the end of my career. It feels like the beginning; it’s a great opportunity to go out there and play football with the guys. We don't have too many opportunities left, and I’m going to take advantage of every single one that we have and give them my absolute all.”

Gibbons’ full interview can be seen below.