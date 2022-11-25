The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles, 8-3 (5-3 ACC), are set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday for Senior Night in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST aired on ABC. This will be the first time in series history that the two teams face off on a Friday night, giving both programs the spotlight in prime time.

The CLIMB continues with the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown to end the regular season



: Friday

⌚️: 7:30 pm ET

: Tallahassee

: Doak Campbell

: ABC

: https://t.co/NtOgqzveXN…

: SOLD OUT#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bFGG0ANkyf — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 23, 2022

FSU is on a four-game hot streak after steamrolling the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns 49-17, and the Gators are in a lul, losing to Vanderbilt last weekend 31-24.

The game is officially sold out and has been since late September, with all eyes being on the Seminoles, who look to finish their regular season strong in hopes of securing ten wins when it is all said and done.

Florida leads the series all-time 37-26-2 and is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Noles. This will also be the first time the two head coaches will face off on the gridiron as UF recently hired Billy Napier, who is in his first year at the helm.

FSU is currently a 10-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Related FSU opens as favorite against Gators

A few notes from FSU Sports info:

Florida State has won four straight games by at least 25 points, the longest active streak in the nation and the 2nd-longest streak by any team this season. Throughout the last four games, FSU has outscored opponents 173-39 and outgained them by over 1,000 yards (1,956-903). FSU is fourth nationally in passing defense (155.4 pass yards per game allowed) and opponent yards per pass attempt (5.7). FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and one of just two teams with a six-game streak this year. The last time FSU had a longer 200-yard rushing streak was 1987 when FSU ran for over 200 yards in seven consecutive contests.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators how to watch

Date

Friday, November 25

Time

7:30 p.m. EST

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time. The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.