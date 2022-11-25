The 16th ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5) will kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m. under the lights in Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be televised nationally on ABC to a prime-time national audience.

During the Noles (8-3, 5-3) current four-game winning streak, FSU is holding opponents to just 105 rushing yards and 121 passing yards per game, outscoring opponents 173-39, while averaging 239.0 rushing yards and 250.0 passing yards per game on offense.

FSU leads the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season. Florida State has scored on 16 of 22 first drives of a half this season, with 15 touchdowns on those 16 scoring drives. FSU is ranked second in the FBS in touchdown rate on opening drives of a half.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson’s 6.6 yards per carry ranks second among FBS quarterbacks. The Gators’ 5.9 yards per carry also ranks second in the country, and their 209.3 rushing yards/game ranks 15th in the FBS.

Florida State’s pass defense is ranked 4th in the FBS, holding opponents to an average of 155.4 yards per game through the air. The Seminoles are one of only six teams in the nation that ranks in the top 25 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense, and scoring offense.

The Seminoles are one of only three teams in the nation averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

The Gators rank first in the SEC in turnovers gained and turnover margin, and over the last 148 opponent offensive plays (last 10 quarters), the Gators have forced seven turnovers. The 21 total takeaways have resulted in 70 points for the Gators.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 10-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points.

Date

Friday, November 25th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Florida State moved up to 16th in the AP and Coaches polls this week after its 49-17 win over Louisiana. The Seminoles have won four straight games by at least 25 points, the longest active streak in the nation and the 2nd-longest streak by any team in 2022.

FSU has an ACC-best five 30-point victories this season, which trails only Ohio State and Tennessee’s six each among P5 programs. The Seminoles are one of two P5 teams with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only five P5 programs with three 30-point victories in conference play.

Florida State has completed 70.1 percent of its passes and is 21-of-22 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.

Florida State is holding opponents to an average of 5.7 yards per pass attempt.

FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.54 yards per rush 9th nationally, and their average of 217.0 rushing yards per game 14th.

The Seminoles rank 1st nationally in explosive play rate differential (+7.84), with an offense explosive play rate of 16.62 percent that ranks 5th in the country and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 8.78 percent that is 9th-lowest in the nation (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are the only teams ranked in the top-10 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 4.57 yards per play allowed and 10th with an average of 6.87 yards per play.

FSU is one of six teams in the nation that ranks in the top-25 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense and scoring offense. The Seminoles are 11th in the country allowing an average of 293.4 yards per game on defense, 13th with an average of 18.0 points allowed per game, 16th with 473.7 yards of total offense per game and 23rd scoring an average of 35.4 points per game.

The Seminoles lead the ACC and are 2nd in the country with a 68.2 percent touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-20 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense. FSU is 9th in the country and 4th in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return, is 2nd in the conference and 18th in the nation allowing an average of 3.56 yards per punt return and is 3rd in the conference and 20th nationally with an average of 11.58 yards per punt return.

Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 128.8 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 56.3 yards rushing and 72.6 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles are outscoring opponents 230-84 in the first half and have held eight opponents to three or fewer first-half points.

Mike Norvell is 19-5 (.792) in November, including 3-0 this season, with an average margin of victory of 41.0-25.2

