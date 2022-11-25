Florida State wearing traditional uniforms vs. Florida

It’s the regular season finale with the stage set inside Doak Campbell Stadium where the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Amongst the sold-out crowd in attendance will be numerous top-tier recruits and FSU commits watching the two teams battle in this classic match-up. The Noles currently are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings.com and it was announced earlier in the week that the Gators will be thin at a few positions with significant players being out due to injury. UF currently holds the all-time record (37-2-26) and is currently on a three-game winning streak in which the Noles hope to break on Senior Night.

Florida State has elected to wear garnet and gold:

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.