 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Florida State’s defense is allowing only 4.57 yards per play which ranks ninth in the country

By FrankDNole
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Florida Gators from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes, and will be nationally televised on the ABC Network.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date

Friday, November 25th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...