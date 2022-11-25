FSU vs. Florida: Pregame notes

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators are facing off on Friday night under a humid November sky. It is Senior Night inside Doak Campbell Stadium and the Seminoles are looking to carry on their four-game winning streak and end the regular season with nine wins and a bang.

Currently, 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings.com, the Seminoles are hosting a number of top-tier recruits and commits for the Sunshine Showdown. This is the first time in matchup history that the two teams have played on Friday night and the Gators currently hold the series lead (37-26-2.)

The Noles elected to wear traditional home, which is suiting for this classic matchup.

Follow along for pre-game updates, potential injury reports, and more in the comments section below.

