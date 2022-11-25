 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Friday, November 25th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

