Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

According to DraftKings, FSU was a 10-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators Game Threads:
How to Watch
Date
Friday, November 25th
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators-FSU’s defense is holding opponents to 104 rushing yards and 121 passing yards per game during their current 4 game win streak
- Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down FSU vs. UF feat. Richard Johnson of Split Zone Duo/Sports Illustrated/SEC Network-How do Florida State and Florida match up?
- How To Watch: Florida vs. FSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Florida-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. Florida Gator
- College Football Picks Week 13: Loathe Entirely-Welcome to Rivalry Week
- FSU moves to No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings-Seminoles move up in rankings for another consecutive week
- Bowl Projections after Week 12: Where, who could FSU be playing?-SEC? Big 10? Pac-12? Who will Florida State Seminoles football face off against?
- FSU Players: Jordan Travis, Dillan Gibbons, and Kalen DeLoach talk UF after Tuesday practice-“It’s a great opportunity to go out there and play football with the guys. We don’t have too many opportunities left, and I’m going to take advantage of every single one that we have.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell discusses senior class, rivalry week-“This is a group that will be remembered, that needs to be remembered for what they’ve done...in getting this program back on track to where we need to be heading”
- FSU Coordinators: Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss FSU vs. UF after Tuesday practice-Florida State’s defense is ranked ninth in the country, only allowing 4.57 yards per play nationally
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: “Guys understand what’s ahead:” Mike Norvell talks Black Friday matchup vs. Gators-“I like how this week begun.”
- Betting: FSU opens as favorite against Gators-Seminoles take on Florida in first-ever Friday game
- FSU Coordinators: Alex Atkins talks FSU offense, season finale vs. UF-Florida State has outscored its opponents 173-39 over the last four games
- Alex Atkins named Broyles Award semifinalist-Seminoles are averaging 239.0 rushing yards and 250.0 passing yards per game
- Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: Instant reaction to Brock Glenn commitment, other notes as Signing Day nears-FSU flips a four-star.
- Blue-chip QB Brock Glenn commits to Florida State-A familiar name joins #Tribe23!
- *THE BRAND NEW RECRUITING THREAD #14 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #14
