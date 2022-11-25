FSU vs. UF: Halftime notes, score, thoughts, stats

It’s been an offensive bonanza so far between No. 16 Florida State and the Florida Gators, with the two teams combining for 580 yards so far through two quarters of play.

The two rivals have traded explosive play blow after blow, with the Gators especially finding success through the air. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is 5-10 for 151 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception, hitting plenty of 20-plus yard passes against an overmatched Seminoles secondary.

Florida State, while showcasing its own firepower, has struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball, allowing self-inflicted mistakes to outweigh the positives and continue keep the Gators in the game.

Florida, to its credit, has come to play through the first 30 minutes of the matchup, running hard and holding steady to prevent FSU from converting several big plays into points.

The Seminoles, favored by 10 points at kickoff, are flirting with chaos by allowing the Gators to continue to build confidence. While FSU has managed to keep steady due to some ridiculous plays from Trey Benson and Jordan Travis, relying on boom-or-bust against a team that is equally capable of bringing the boom has the potential to get you burned.

Trey Benson, welcome to the #FSU vs. UF rivalry pic.twitter.com/lUAFNQ7SHu — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 26, 2022

With this score. Jordan Travis is now tied for 10th all-time at #FSU for career rushing touchdowns pic.twitter.com/6dYZLQEvTT — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 26, 2022

Jordan Travis doing Jordan Travis things #FSU pic.twitter.com/qxJKoOb7To — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 26, 2022

FSU vs. Florida halftime stats

24-21, Gators lead

Total yards

FSU: 299

Florida: 281

Passing yards

FSU: 149

Florida: 151

Rushing yards

FSU: 150

Florida: 130

Yards per play

FSU: 7.5

Florida: 8

Yards per rush

FSU: 7.1

Florida: 5.2

Yards per completion

FSU: 21.3

Florida: 30.2