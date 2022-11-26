Jarrian Jones, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and Trey Benson talk win against Florida

The Seminoles were back in Doak Campbell stadium for their final game of the regular season and second in-state matchup of the year. They rode into the game in the hunt for their fourth straight win and their ninth win of the season. Florida State entered the matchup with incredible momentum and to finish the season with a victory against Florida seemed to be the perfect ending.

While the Noles have a bowl game left on the table, they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. The finale came behind an incredible rushing game from Trey Benson, key plays in the second half from the defense, and top-tier bulldozing from Jordan Travis. They finished the win with 497 total yards, 26 first downs and a couple key stops to cap the game.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Running back Trey Benson and defensive end Jared Verse

Defensive backs Jarrian Jones, Shyheim Brown and Jammie Robinson

