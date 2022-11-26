FSU stands strong in thrilling win over UF

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles took down the Florida Gators 45-38 in nail-biting fashion at the Sunshine Showdown season finale on Friday.

It was a matchup for the ages, one that went down to the wire on a drive filled with penalties and unnerving plays that could have led to an even more dramatic finish in Tallahassee. With Florida driving in search of the tying score, the defense held strong and won the State of Florida in victory formation.

“What a game. That's what this game is supposed to be; energy, passion, incredible energy, and all of our fans. That was an unbelievable environment,” head coach Mike Norvell said after the game.

The Seminoles got the ball first and after a few runs, they found themselves in third and long. Wide receiver Pokey Wilson was stripped giving UF the ball at mid-field.

Florida State’s defense would go on to force the Gators into a fourth down and DE Jared Verse along with DB Renardo Green stopped UF’s effort causing a turnover on downs.

Explosive could be one word used to describe RB Trey Benson as he delivered a massive stiff arm on UF DB Kamari Wilson during a 45-yard run. Benson would go on to score the next play giving the Noles their first lead of the night.

Special teams have been a strong suit for FSU all season but after a huge return by UF RB Trevor Ettiene, the Gators struck back with a 52-yard touchdown of their own.

There was a key 4th down play in which it was a little too far to kick a field goal and a little too close to punt. The Noles elected to go for it but could not convert giving the Gators a starting field position at the 37-yard line. FSU’s defense gave up its second touchdown of the game to Jonathan Odom who walked into the end zone.

The defense looked a little lost in the first quarter with blown coverages and an inability to stop UF’s run game.

Travis finally got the offense into a rhythm with big passes to Johnny Wilson and Kentron Poitier but showed off his mobility on a 29-yard touchdown run. The defense followed with defensive back Jarrion Jones picking off Richardson.

It seemed like the Florida defense had an answer for the motion sweeps all night and was keying in on whoever was taking snaps out of the backfield. In an attempt to break the tie, K Ryan Fitzgerald missed a field goal from 37 yards.

Pearsall had four receptions for 139 yards in the middle of the second quarter and seemed to have found a chink in the defense’s armor. The secondary could not hold up giving up an easy 43-yard touchdown to give the Gators the lead, 21-14.

Travis went on to find success with Benson in the passing game but closing out the half was all on Travis’ legs. Scrambling from the one yard line for a score. he finished the half completing seven of 19 passes for 149 yards with 59 yards on the ground and two scores.

The Seminole defense could not find an answer for the Gator rushing attack and the offensive line double teams. During the entire first half, they were only able to stop UF three times and could not get off the field on third down. UF was able to convert 5 of 7 third downs and would go into the half up 24-21 after a 41-yard field goal from Adam Mihalek.

On the other end of the ball, wide receiver drops plagued the offense in critical moments.

Halftime Stats

Passing - Jordan Travis (7-19, 149 yards)

Rushing - Trey Benson (8 rushes for 63 yards, one touchdown)

Receiving - Trey Benson ( two catches, 51 yards)

Tackles - Jammie Robinson (9 total, 5 solo)

Coming out of the half, the defense forced a much-needed three-and-out by applying pressure on Richardson and forcing early throws. Robinson and Verse teamed up to get to Richardson and it seemed some much-needed adjustments were made in the locker room

SACK!!!!!!!!



Shyheim Brown & Derrick McLendon force the sack on 3rd & 10. #Noles get the ball back on their own 34yd line.



Q3: UF 24 | FSU 24 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/baPJlYN0Te — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 26, 2022

Florida State was able to tie the game with a 46-yard field goal by Fitzgerald after stalling out inside the red zone. The Noles would go on to another quick red zone trip and, led by a 46-yard catch from WR Malik McClain (the longest of the season for him), Benson was able to punch it in giving the Noles the lead 31-24.

The atmosphere and the intensity of the game seemed to get to the Gators late in the third quarter with both sides of the ball making key mistakes. Two massive penalties put the Noles at the six-yard line. An easy quick route to WR Kentron Poitier put six more on the board.

The Gators responded with a drive of their own by getting Richardson the ball on the ground. Aided by a few penalties from the Seminole defense, they were able to score from the two-yard line. The drive went for 13 plays and took 6:53 off the clock.

With the third quarter going seemingly in favor of the Noles, the fourth tested the Seminoles’ grit when UF tried to close the lead. On a massive third down for the defense, Ettiene was able to cruise by an already gassed FSU defense to tie the game at 38. 7:41 remained on the clock.

Travis was able to find Wilson on another crucial third down to help move the Noles across midfield. Wilson’s big catch after dropping a few earlier was game-changing. Showing off his legs again, Travis was able to pull it for 10 after his 25-yard run was reversed. Benson would get those yards back on the next play, catching the edge; a play that the Gators had been stopping all night. He would score on his next touch and broke 100 yards rushing for the night.

A critical penalty on 4th and 18 gave the Gators some life with a minute and a half left in the game. Penalties in critical moments have put the defense in terrible positions and kept UF in the game longer than they should have been. The defense would end up prevailing by staving off the Gator's final drive. DE Jared Verse was able to apply enough pressure aided by DE Derrick McLendon helping stop the run and on 4th down, Robinson flushed Richardson forcing an incompletion to seal the game.

#FSU fans rush the field after the defense stands in nail biting win over #UF pic.twitter.com/gtfNEi3HuL — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) November 26, 2022

Florida State will now turn its attention to its bowl game after ending its regular season with five straight wins.

“To be able to finish up as state champs, I’m so proud of our guys,” Norvell said. “What a memorable way to be able to go out — those (seniors) were able to set the foundation... This is just the beginning.”

End of Game Stats

Passing - Jordan Travis (13-30, 270 yards, one touchdown)

Rushing - Trey Benson (20 rushes for 111 yards, three touchdowns)

Receiving - Kentron Poitier (three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown)

Tackles - Jammie Robinson (11 total, three solo)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info