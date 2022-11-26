Social media reactions to Florida State’s nail-biting win over Florida

It wasn’t always pretty, but Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles came back in the 2nd half and then held on to beat Billy Napier’s Florida Gators in Tallahassee Friday night, making FSU state champs, after the Noles annihilated Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes earlier this season.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media.

The star of the night (and the season), Jordan Travis:

Give me that momentum. Go Noles!!! Amazing atmosphere in Doak tonight, so thankful for our fans. — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) November 26, 2022

they wrote me off… but I’m just getting started. #allglorytoGod — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) November 26, 2022

Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey:

Los Angeles Chargers all pro safety Derwin James:

New York Jets rookie Jermaine Johnson:

NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks:

@Seminoles State Champs! We beat @MiamiHurricanes and @GatorsFB Congrats to all the players, coaches and staff on this BIG Win tonight!! — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) November 26, 2022

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin:

State Champs, I don’t wanna hear nothing until next season ! Go Noles man — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) November 26, 2022

All-American defensive end Peter Boulware:

Man it feels good to be a Nole this morning. — Peter Boulware (@pboulware) November 26, 2022

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker:

There’s one team we don’t lose to! pic.twitter.com/synLtD93JK — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) November 26, 2022

Former Florida State standout Bryant McFadden:

Next year Jordan Travis name needs to be in the Heisman conversation, no debate. #Noles #FSUVSUF — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) November 26, 2022

Former FSU QB and CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell:

Jordan Travis’ 2023 Heisman campaign started with a bang last night — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 26, 2022

FSU just beat the Gators, the SEC, and the SEC refs. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 26, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Marvin Wilson:

JTrav for Heisman — Marvin Wilson (@marvinwilson21) November 26, 2022

Running back Trey Benson:

Jordan Travis for HEISMAN ‍ — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 26, 2022

WR Johnny Wilson:

Former QB EJ Manuel:

Simply wanted it MORE! JT’s performance last year vs the Gators told me he would be ready THIS season. Example of growth & patience and he’s just getting started. Seeing the reads fast and playing even faster! https://t.co/laHQKp51jV — EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) November 26, 2022

!! DOAK Campbell is BACK! — EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) November 26, 2022

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant:

I feel the energy Tallahassee — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 26, 2022

Noted Canes fan Uncle Luke with strong praise for Norvell’s Noles:

I told you Guy’s along time ago keep your eyes on @FSUFootball the head coach is building something special. He has very good coaching staff very good recruiting department. Most important they don’t back door high school coaches they recruit through the coach. — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) November 26, 2022

Florida State president Richard McCullough:

AD Mike Alford:

Great Night and a Great Day to be a Nole! #StateChamps pic.twitter.com/BU1S7ApjnB — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) November 26, 2022

Director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane:

Our view of you on the field following last night’s win over Florida. Thank you Noles fans for making our first regular season at FSU one my family and I will never forget! See you at the bowl game! #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/LUVGN1RLVM — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) November 26, 2022

Benson again:

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach:

KING OF THE STATE‼️‼️‼️RINGS US MANE‼️‼️‼️#GoNoles — Delo (@KalenDeloach) November 26, 2022

And his running mate, Tatum Bethune:

Best Team in Florida! — Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) November 26, 2022

Defensive end Jared Verse:

MOMENTUM! — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) November 26, 2022

Freshman offensive tackle Julian Armella:

Great team win fellas! Just a quick friendly reminder that we run this state ;) #GoNoles — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) November 26, 2022

Backup QB Tate Rodemaker:

woke up feeling like a state champ!! — Tate (@TateRodemaker) November 26, 2022

WR coach Ron Dugans:

Is offensive line coach Alex Atkins subtweeting a certain de-commit?

OL assistant Gabe Fertitta:

Aim for the highest peak of the tallest mountain...and die climbing — Gabriel Fertitta (@Fertitta_Gabe) November 26, 2022

DE and special teams coach John Papuchis:

That was a November to Remember - Doak was amazing last night. Couldn't be more proud of this Family #StateChamps #KeepCLIMBing — John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) November 26, 2022

ST assistant Carter Barfield:

DB coach Marcus Woodson:

General Manager Darrick Yray:

Freshman running back Rodney Hill:

Best fans in college football ! pic.twitter.com/BUOCYE3CUn — Rodney Hill (@rodney_hill10) November 26, 2022

Freshman linebacker Omar Graham Jr:

Most fun I ever had in my life https://t.co/XOU81TTi0a — Omar Graham Jr. (@omargrahamjr) November 26, 2022

Freshman offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp:

If you a recruit and you not committed to FSU…What is you DOINGG #GoNoles #SunshineStateBoss #BeatUF — TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) November 26, 2022

5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams:

ESPN writer (and Spring Game assistant coach) Andrea Adelson:

Florida State started the season with many wondering whether Mike Norvell was on the hot seat. Now the Noles have a W over Florida and a chance for 10 wins. Norvell absolutely should be in the convo for ACC Coach of the Year. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 26, 2022

Her co-worker David Hale:

Jordan Travis is the 4th FSU QB to have 3000 total yards and 30 total TDs in a season.



The previous 3 all won the Heisman:



1993 Charlie Ward

2000 Chris Weinke

2013 Jameis Winston — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 26, 2022

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic:

Florida State has won 5 consecutive games scoring 38+ points, longest active streak in FBS. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 26, 2022

ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain:

How about them NOLES! What a game. @FSUFootball — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 26, 2022

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III:

*Whispers* Florida State is back. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 26, 2022

Oh and Tomahawk Nation men’s basketball analyst Michael Rogner: