Social media reactions to Florida State’s nail-biting win over Florida

Lots of excitement.

By Josh Pick
NCAA Football: Florida at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t always pretty, but Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles came back in the 2nd half and then held on to beat Billy Napier’s Florida Gators in Tallahassee Friday night, making FSU state champs, after the Noles annihilated Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes earlier this season.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media.

The star of the night (and the season), Jordan Travis:

Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey:

Los Angeles Chargers all pro safety Derwin James:

New York Jets rookie Jermaine Johnson:

NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks:

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin:

All-American defensive end Peter Boulware:

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker:

Former Florida State standout Bryant McFadden:

Former FSU QB and CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Marvin Wilson:

Running back Trey Benson:

WR Johnny Wilson:

Former QB EJ Manuel:

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant:

Noted Canes fan Uncle Luke with strong praise for Norvell’s Noles:

Florida State president Richard McCullough:

AD Mike Alford:

Director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane:

Benson again:

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach:

And his running mate, Tatum Bethune:

Defensive end Jared Verse:

Freshman offensive tackle Julian Armella:

Backup QB Tate Rodemaker:

WR coach Ron Dugans:

Is offensive line coach Alex Atkins subtweeting a certain de-commit?

OL assistant Gabe Fertitta:

DE and special teams coach John Papuchis:

ST assistant Carter Barfield:

DB coach Marcus Woodson:

General Manager Darrick Yray:

Freshman running back Rodney Hill:

Freshman linebacker Omar Graham Jr:

Freshman offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp:

5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams:

ESPN writer (and Spring Game assistant coach) Andrea Adelson:

Her co-worker David Hale:

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic:

ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain:

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III:

Oh and Tomahawk Nation men’s basketball analyst Michael Rogner:

