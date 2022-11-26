Photo gallery from FSU’s win over the Gators

No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) finished off the regular season in spectacular fashion on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a 45-38 thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It was a non-stop display of offensive fireworks from both teams, with the rivals combining for over 957 yards of offense.

What a game. That’s what this game is supposed to be. Energy, passion, incredible atmosphere,” Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said after the win. “It was an unbelievable environment to be a part of a college football game — the heart, the effort, the physicality, the toughness.”

“It’s such a special place to play college football, to coach college football. It’s about the people. It truly is. Who we represent, what we stand for, that’s what makes Florida State special. People can say that wherever, but until you’re here, until you get to live in it, be around it, man, it’s remarkable.”

Below, you can find a full photo gallery from Florida State’s win via Tomahawk Nation photographers Charles Mays and Peyton Baker.

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info