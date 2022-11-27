FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF

Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and conference record (9-3, 5-3 ACC) since that year as well.

Ahead of conference championship weekend, the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 moved Florida State to No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles are the third-highest-ranked three-loss team behind LSU (No. 13), Utah (No. 12) and Kansas State (No. 10)

The newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday.

FSU was ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings last week.

AP Top 25

USA Today Coaches Poll

