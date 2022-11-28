Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright plans to return to the field for the Seminoles in 2023, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Wright, who transferred to Tallahassee from the West Virginia Mountaineers, missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in a car crash over spring break — a thankful outcome given the intensity of the accident.

Mood because I’m back for EVERYTHING 2023 pic.twitter.com/xyidwgYqzT — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) November 28, 2022

“We’re thankful with the severity of the accident that he’s still here,” head coach Mike Norvell said at the time. “It was something that was very scary.”

Since then, Wright has worked his way back slowly into physical activity, becoming a light participant at practice over the course of the year.

“He’s getting more and more on the field, getting him into some routes, getting him into the return game,” Norvell said earlier this fall. “It’s going to be a process. Just as he goes, there’s going to be really good days, and there are going to be some days we gotta modify and adjust. I love the young man’s spirit and the work that he’s putting in.”

From his Seminoles.com bio: