Trey Benson, Maurice Smith named ACC Players of the Week

No. 14 Florida State’s Trey Benson and Maurice Smith were named ACC Players of the Week on Monday after dominating performances against the Florida Gators last Friday night.

Both players had dominant performances in helping the Noles overcome the Gators in a 45-38 win that made the record books.

Benson led the team in both rushing and receiving yards and broke three ties with his three trips to the end zone. The Noles have been on a hot streak, winning five of their last games with Benson starting while breaking career highs for the running back in each of those contests.

Smith took every offensive snap (76) against the Gators, grading out with a pass-blocking grade of 81.4, and helped the offense score the most points against UF since 1992. The two have teamed up, earning ACC honors previously in the season against Syracuse, while Benson is tied for first in the country in the number of times honored for 2022.

The Noles are gearing up for bowl season for the first time in the Mike Norvell era with the hopes of going big in a New Year’s Six and a chance of hitting the 10-win mark and start 2023 strong.

From Seminoles.com: