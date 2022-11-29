Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?

No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC).

FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the Tigers’ playoff hopes and the Seminoles’ opportunity to sneak into a New Year’s Six game.

The Seminoles still have a chance to end the year with 10 wins, another potentially huge benchmark for FSU to reach in year three under head coach Mike Norvell.

With just one week left before bowl destinations are solidified, we’re tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason in national outlets — you can find that below.

Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park, San Diego

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

vs. Oregon (ESPN, 247Sports)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium: Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.

vs. Texas Tech (College Football News, Action Network, Athlon Sports, ESPN)

vs. Texas Longhorns (USA Today)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium: Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports)

Our analysis and prediction

It’s interesting that national outlets have dropped the Gator Bowl from projections and have doubled down on the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as an alternative to the Cheez-It Bowl, with Notre Dame now the main name associated with the Jacksonville game.

The Cheez-It Bowl, as of now, seems like the most likely destination for Florida State — a trip there would mark FSU’s first game vs. a Big 12 opponent since its 2014 season opener vs. Oklahoma State. Things might shake out differently depending on how conference championship weekend goes, but despite national projections, a Gator Bowl seems more likely than a Duke’s Mayo Bowl bid, given North Carolina’s availability.