Seminole Wrap: Seminoles punctuate 9-win season with UF victory

With another high-scoring performance against an in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles put the finishing touches on a remarkable nine-win season that will see them end the regular season in the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Noles were able to outduel the Florida Gators’ A-game without playing their best to send them back to Gainesville as losers.

So how was Florida State able to win the shootout without their best offensive effort? How were they able to right the ship following the three-game losing streak in October? And how should Noles fans feel about the program after completing a nine-win season?

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — break it all down in this week’s episode of the show. Plus, they each give their thoughts on an ideal bowl opponent and location to close out the 2022 season with the hopes of getting to 10 wins.

