FSU moves to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) finished the year on a high note, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium last Friday.

It was the fifth-straight win for FSU, in which the Seminoles have put up 38-plus points in each — Florida State’s longest streak since 11 straight in 2013.

In recognition of the win, and for the body of work that Florida State has put up throughout 2022, the College Football Playoff committee slotted FSU at No. 13 in the latest edition of the rankings.

The Seminoles are ranked No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

FSU has put together one of the best offenses in the country — via FSU Sports Info:

Florida State leads the nation with 88 plays of at least 20 yards and is second nationally with seven touchdown drives of at least 90 yards and with 15 touchdown drives of 80-plus yards. The Seminoles also lead the ACC and rank fourth nationally in third-down percentage, converting 51.9 percent of their opportunities, and have scored on 26 of 28 red zone possessions during their current five-game winning streak while ranking second in the conference with a 70.5 touchdown percentage this season in the red zone. FSU is one of three teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 passing yards and at least 210 rushing yards per game. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing yards per game, averaging 5.50 yards per rush to rank ninth in the country, and gaining 217.8 yards per game, the 12th-highest average nationally. Florida State’s offense also is 10th in the country with an average of 6.86 yards per play, 14th gaining an average of 475.7 yards of total offense per game and 18th with an average of 36.2 points per game.

Florida State will learn its bowl destination after the conclusion of this weekend’s conference championship games.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 13