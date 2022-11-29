Florida State defensive back Sam McCall no longer with team

Following a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. Incoming recruits and transfers also mean outgoing players, and one of those outgoing players is freshman defensive back, Sam McCall, who is no longer on the Seminoles roster as of this evening.

McCall is a former blue-chip recruit and was one of the highest-ranked members of Tribe22. He saw action in eight games this season, both at defensive back and as a kick returner. Perhaps his best game came against Syracuse when he recorded two tackles and forced a fumble.

Toward the end of the 2022 season, McCall flirted with the idea of transferring but did a 180 shortly after the story made its rounds.

McCall played both defensive back and wide receiver at Lake Gibson High School, and there was some thought that he’d get a chance on both sides of the ball in Tallahassee. McCall will now search for a new team and should have no shortage of suitors among Power Five programs.