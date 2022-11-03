Florida State Seminoles football got back into the win column this last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, overcoming a slow start and self-inflicted mistakes to finish the game in blowout fashion.
The 41-16 win showcased more of FSU’s potent offensive potential, in addition to the small missteps that keep preventing it from becoming a fully functional machine. Per FSU Sports Info, Florida State produced a 375-yard passer (Jordan Travis, with a career-high of 396), 100-yard rusher (Trey Benson, 111) and 100-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson, 111) in the same game for only the third time in program history.
The offensive line had a mixed performance — PFF rated it as the team’s worst pass blocking performance of the season, though it graded the squad’s run-block performance as the second-highest of the year.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.
Florida State offensive line grades
FSU offensive line advanced analytics, via PFF
|Player
|Duquense Run Blocking
|Duquense Pass Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Louisville Run Blocking
|Louisville Pass Blocking
|Boston College Run Blocking
|Boston College Pass Blocking
|Wake Forest Run Blocking
|Wake Forest Pass Blocking
|NC State Run Blocking
|NC State Pass Blocking
|Clemson Run Blocking
|Clemson Pass Blocking
|GT Run Blocking
|GT Pass Blocking
|Average Run Score
|Average Pass Score
|Julian Armella
|52.7
|77.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.3
|22.1
|-
|-
|60.7
|55.2
|49.9
|Kanaya Charlton
|57.1
|69.8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.1
|69.8
|Jaylen Early
|71.1
|71.1
|N/A
|Bryson Estes
|65.4
|55.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.8
|76.9
|-
|-
|71.3
|69.2
|66.0
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|73.5
|36.9
|61.6
|28.4
|77.3
|70.5
|51.0
|70.6
|51.6
|78.4
|53.8
|84.0
|60.8
|60.2
|68.6
|67.3
|62.3
|62.0
|Dillan Gibbons
|64.3
|79.3
|55
|53.3
|61.8
|59.7
|66.8
|85.1
|61.7
|82.8
|71.0
|76.8
|58.8
|57.8
|60.0
|55.5
|62.4
|68.8
|Bless Harris
|56.7
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.7
|47.0
|Zane Herring
|64.9
|76.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.6
|0.0
|-
|-
|72.7
|65.7
|38.3
|Daughtry Richardson
|57.9
|70.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.9
|70.1
|Thomas Shrader
|64.9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64.9
|0.0
|Robert Scott
|80.8
|62
|52.2
|73.9
|59.8
|42.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66.2
|73.6
|54.2
|65.6
|74.9
|40.2
|64.7
|59.6
|Maurice Smith
|-
|-
|60.2
|59.5
|66.1
|79.7
|65.9
|73.1
|54.0
|66.0
|57.3
|75.6
|57.5
|77.5
|60.5
|37.2
|60.2
|66.9
|David Stickle
|65.6
|75.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.4
|35.1
|-
|-
|49.1
|58.0
|55.1
|Jazston Turnetine
|71.8
|86.8
|51.9
|76.5
|53.8
|38.4
|66.7
|36.9
|47.1
|67.1
|45.1
|46.8
|69.6
|58.7
|73.3
|56.8
|59.9
|58.5
|Darius Washington
|58.6
|73.7
|-
|-
|55.4
|79.6
|47.9
|82.8
|50.2
|31.8
|55.9
|64.3
|61.8
|51.7
|55.0
|64.0
|Lloyd Willis
|61.8
|67.7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.0
|76.3
|-
|-
|59.9
|72.0
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11
- PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.
- PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable.
- FSU really got it going on the ground vs a decent GT run defense. On run plays, FSU’s starters had a serviceable (Gibbons, Smith) to very good game (Emanuel, Scott, Turnetine).
- This performance led the way to one of the unit’s best performances on the year: 57% opportunity rate (i.e., percentage of runs that earned a RB four or more yards), and only 5% of runs were stuffed (an 88th percentile performance by an OL).
- Pass blocking was up and down. Turnetine and Gibbons had serviceable games, and Emmanuel had a very good game. But Smith and Scott had their worst pass blocking performances on the season. This led to the only real bright spot for GT’s defense, who ended up pressuring Travis on 33% of dropbacks.
- From Robert Binion of From the Rumble Seat: “Travis had a 47 passing grade and 2.6 yards per attempt when pressured but had a 92 grade and 13.5 yards per attempt when not pressured.” FSU will need a better performance against Miami in pass blocking for sure.
