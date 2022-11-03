Florida State Seminoles football got back into the win column this last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, overcoming a slow start and self-inflicted mistakes to finish the game in blowout fashion.

The 41-16 win showcased more of FSU’s potent offensive potential, in addition to the small missteps that keep preventing it from becoming a fully functional machine. Per FSU Sports Info, Florida State produced a 375-yard passer (Jordan Travis, with a career-high of 396), 100-yard rusher (Trey Benson, 111) and 100-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson, 111) in the same game for only the third time in program history.

The offensive line had a mixed performance — PFF rated it as the team’s worst pass blocking performance of the season, though it graded the squad’s run-block performance as the second-highest of the year.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

FSU offensive line advanced analytics, via PFF Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 60.7 55.2 49.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Jaylen Early 71.1 71.1 N/A Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 71.3 69.2 66.0 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 53.8 84.0 60.8 60.2 68.6 67.3 62.3 62.0 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 71.0 76.8 58.8 57.8 60.0 55.5 62.4 68.8 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 72.7 65.7 38.3 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 66.2 73.6 54.2 65.6 74.9 40.2 64.7 59.6 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 57.3 75.6 57.5 77.5 60.5 37.2 60.2 66.9 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 49.1 58.0 55.1 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 45.1 46.8 69.6 58.7 73.3 56.8 59.9 58.5 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 55.9 64.3 61.8 51.7 55.0 64.0 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 72.0

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11