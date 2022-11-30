Jammie Robinson, Jared Verse intend to play in FSU’s bowl game

No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3) is in the beginning days of postseason practice, starting the early days of prep as it waits to learn its bowl destination following the conclusion of this weekend’s conference championship games.

One of the trends as of late has been potential NFL Draft prospects sitting out non-playoff bowl games in favor of protecting their future and draftability.

On Wednesday, after practice, defensive back Jammie Robinson and defensive end Jared Verse both said they intend to play in FSU’s bowl game.

“That ain't no debate. I love football,” Robinson said, “I love the game. That's what I’m here for. I’m here to help get the team wins.”

Robinson, a consecutive first-team All-ACC selection, is considered one of the better safety prospects in the draft, while Verse, who hasn’t made a decision on whether or not to return to Tallahassee, is considered a first-round selection by multiple outlets.

Verse reiterated what his teammate Robinson said, “I’m just trying to play in the bowl game and give it my best effort.” saying, “I’m still deciding on what I'm gonna do about my future but most likely I’ll be playing in the bowl game.”