The Florida State Seminoles are on the road this Saturday, taking a trip down south to meet the Miami Hurricanes and a sold-out crowd.

This game should prove to be an interesting matchup. The Noles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are coming off a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech, and the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) are coming off a quadruple-overtime win over Virginia in which neither team could score a touchdown.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s availability is still in question after going down twice in his past two games, however, new head UM head coach Mario Cristobal seemed confident that he will play, and Vegas seems to align with that. According to DraftKings.com, the Noles are a 7.5-point favorite to come home with the victory and start a stretch of wins moving forward after the infamous 4th and 14 last season.

FSU elected to wear gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants which is suiting for this classic rivalry.

*Note: I would like to point out that the uniform release time was a very nice touch by FSU for this game.

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date

Saturday, November 5

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details