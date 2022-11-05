First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes game will be in just a few minutes, live from the Miami Dolphins Stadium and on the ABC Network.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 53.5 points.

Date

Saturday, November 5th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State heads to South Florida to renew an in-state rivalry with Miami in primetime on ABC. The Seminoles are playing their seventh night game in 2022 and making their third appearance on ABC’s primetime showcase.

FSU leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards and with seven 90+-yard touchdown drives this season. The Seminoles also rank 3rd in explosive play rate differential, trailing only Alabama and Ohio State , with an offense explosive play rate of 16.7 percent that ranks 8th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 8.8 percent that is 11th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info).

, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.7 percent that ranks 8th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 8.8 percent that is 11th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info). FSU is one of five teams in the nation, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 275 yards of passing offense and at least 200 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the four ACC teams averaging better than 275 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 167.6 rushing yards per game.

Florida State has scored on 11 of its 16 first drives of a half this season, with 10 touchdowns on those 11 scoring drives for a total of 71 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are tied for 2nd in the country in touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info).

FSU leads the ACC in yards per rush attempt, passing yards per completion, rushing offense and fewest sacks allowed. The Seminoles’ average of 5.65 yards per rush is 10th in the country, while their 14.05 yards per completion is 16th, their average of 209.6 rushing yards per game is 18th and 1.25 sacks allowed per game is 27th nationally. The last time Florida State rushed for at least 5.6 yards per carry for a season was 2013, and the last time the Seminoles averaged more than 200 yards rushing per game was 2016’s 202.3 yards per game.

Florida State ranks 2nd in the ACC and 14th in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 177.9 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season.

The Seminoles are 3rd in the ACC and 22nd in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 323.5 yards per game. That would be FSU’s best total defense per-game average since the 2013 team allowed 281.4 yards per game.

Florida State is one of four teams in the country that is ranked in the top-15 in both kickoff return average and punt return average. FSU is 11th in the country and 4th in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return and is 2nd in the conference and 15th nationally with an average of 14.33 yards per punt return. The Seminoles also have the ACC’s 3rd-best punt return defense, allowing 3.38 yards per opponent punt return to rank 20th in the country.

FSU is 4th in the ACC and 23rd nationally in blocked kicks, with both blocks happening in the 24-23 win vs. LSU , which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 144.9 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 62.0 yards rushing and 82.9 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles have a 140-75 scoring edge in the first half.

