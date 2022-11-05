Third quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Canes

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 53.5 points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes Game Threads:
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 5th
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. the University of Miami(FL) Hurricanes
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Miami-FSU and Miami add new chapter in rivalry series
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Miami (FL)-It’s Miami week!!!
- Line of Scrimmage: How do FSU, Miami stack up? feat. Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel-Can Florida State win a second straight game over the Miami Hurricanes?
- Making the grade: How did FSU’s offensive line perform vs. Georgia Tech?-Taking a look at advanced analytics through eight games
- College Football Picks Week 10: College Football Picks Week 10: Hurricane Season-Plus two top-10 matchups in the SEC
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-The Seminoles suit up to face the Miami Hurricanes on the road in prime time. It’s rivalry week
- FSU Players: FSU’s Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, and Lawrance Toafili talk Hurricane rivalry after Wednesday practice-“You already know. It’s the three-headed monster, we’re ready to go,”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell on Treshaun Ward, Seminoles vs. Miami-“There’s no secret. I mean, you got flags hanging. You got people everywhere you go this week (who) will be talking about this game.”
- Memorable moments of FSU’s past and recipes inspired by them-The weather outside is frightful, but these memories are so delightful
- Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates Georgia Tech, favored over Miami-How were the Noles able to get back on track?
- FSU Players: Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture-“You know when you’ve been working, and you’ve been, you’re that close, it’s a great feeling to finally get that thing that you’ve been searching for.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell updates injuries, talks improvement ahead of Miami game-“The growth and the depth and just the availability of the guys is as good as it’s been since the second week of the season.”
- FSU Coordinators: Recap Saturday’s win, talk Miami — it’s rivalry week-“This is one of the best rivalries in sports. As a kid growing up, you know these uniforms when you think of college football”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup-“This is a game you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”
- Betting: FSU favored over Miami on the road-Seminoles won last year’s matchup in last-second thriller
- FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022-The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is given to the top signal caller in the country
- Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?-Taking a look at national projections
- FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy-A well-deserved honor for the Seminoles lineman
- *A new fresh farm to table RECRUITING THREAD #12 is being served now- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
- Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16-The Seminoles get a win ahead of rivalry matchup vs. Miami
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...