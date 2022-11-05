FSU vs. Miami: Pregame notes, updates

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in the latest chapter of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.
Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. After a seven-win streak for the Seminoles from 2010 and 2016, Miami went on a four-game streak from 2017 and 2020 before Florida State won a thriller last season off the back of a 4th-and-14 conversion from quarterback Jordan Travis to receiver Andrew Parchment.
Out of 66 matchups, 32 have been decided by one score (8 points or fewer margin of victory), 19 have been decided by a 3-point margin of victory and nine have been decided by a single point.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, with the over/under set at 54 points. The line has fluctuated in that area since opening there, falling as low as seven and as high as nine.
There are questions as to who will be taking snaps under center for Miami as well, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke still questionable as he works his way back from an undisclosed shoulder injury. Cristobal so far has indicated that he’s “optimistic” that Van Dyke will play against FSU, saying, “We will have a decision closer to the game...Everything that we’ve seen, [he] looks absolutely normal and strong. We feel good about it.”
Conversely, Florida State appears to be getting its feet back underneath it healthwise, with head coach Mike Norvell saying earlier this week that “the availability of the guys is as good as it's been since the second week of the season.”
Ahead of the matchup, check out preview coverage and predictions below as well as updates from pregame warmups in the comments section.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes
Date
Saturday, November 5
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
ABC
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. the University of Miami(FL) Hurricanes
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Miami-FSU and Miami add new chapter in rivalry series
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Miami (FL)-It’s Miami week!!!
- Line of Scrimmage: How do FSU, Miami stack up? feat. Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel-Can Florida State win a second straight game over the Miami Hurricanes?
- Making the grade: How did FSU’s offensive line perform vs. Georgia Tech?-Taking a look at advanced analytics through eight games
- College Football Picks Week 10: College Football Picks Week 10: Hurricane Season-Plus two top-10 matchups in the SEC
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-The Seminoles suit up to face the Miami Hurricanes on the road in prime time. It’s rivalry week
- FSU Players: FSU’s Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, and Lawrance Toafili talk Hurricane rivalry after Wednesday practice-“You already know. It’s the three-headed monster, we’re ready to go,”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell on Treshaun Ward, Seminoles vs. Miami-“There’s no secret. I mean, you got flags hanging. You got people everywhere you go this week (who) will be talking about this game.”
- Memorable moments of FSU’s past and recipes inspired by them-The weather outside is frightful, but these memories are so delightful
- Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates Georgia Tech, favored over Miami-How were the Noles able to get back on track?
- FSU Players: Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture-“You know when you’ve been working, and you’ve been, you’re that close, it’s a great feeling to finally get that thing that you’ve been searching for.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell updates injuries, talks improvement ahead of Miami game-“The growth and the depth and just the availability of the guys is as good as it’s been since the second week of the season.”
- FSU Coordinators: Recap Saturday’s win, talk Miami — it’s rivalry week-“This is one of the best rivalries in sports. As a kid growing up, you know these uniforms when you think of college football”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup-“This is a game you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”
- Betting: FSU favored over Miami on the road-Seminoles won last year’s matchup in last-second thriller
- FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022-The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is given to the top signal caller in the country
- Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?-Taking a look at national projections
- FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy-A well-deserved honor for the Seminoles lineman
- *A new fresh farm to table RECRUITING THREAD #12 is being served now- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
- Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16-The Seminoles get a win ahead of rivalry matchup vs. Miami
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...