FSU vs. Miami: Pregame notes, updates

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in the latest chapter of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. After a seven-win streak for the Seminoles from 2010 and 2016, Miami went on a four-game streak from 2017 and 2020 before Florida State won a thriller last season off the back of a 4th-and-14 conversion from quarterback Jordan Travis to receiver Andrew Parchment.

Out of 66 matchups, 32 have been decided by one score (8 points or fewer margin of victory), 19 have been decided by a 3-point margin of victory and nine have been decided by a single point.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, with the over/under set at 54 points. The line has fluctuated in that area since opening there, falling as low as seven and as high as nine.

There are questions as to who will be taking snaps under center for Miami as well, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke still questionable as he works his way back from an undisclosed shoulder injury. Cristobal so far has indicated that he’s “optimistic” that Van Dyke will play against FSU, saying, “We will have a decision closer to the game...Everything that we’ve seen, [he] looks absolutely normal and strong. We feel good about it.”

Conversely, Florida State appears to be getting its feet back underneath it healthwise, with head coach Mike Norvell saying earlier this week that “the availability of the guys is as good as it's been since the second week of the season.”

Ahead of the matchup, check out preview coverage and predictions below as well as updates from pregame warmups in the comments section.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date

Saturday, November 5

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.