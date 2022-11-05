FSU vs. Miami: Halftime thoughts, notes

Well this is fun, isn’t it?

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) came into the game vs. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) the better team on paper, but in rivalries, it’s common to see that paper ripped to shreds in favor of chaos and mayhem.

None of that so far for FSU through two quarters in Miami tonight, outside of an errant Jordan Travis overthrow being intercepted. The Seminoles have asserted themselves throughout the first half, outgaining Miami 304-76 while building a 31-3 lead.

Florida State has been clicking in all phases, taking advantage of a Hurricanes squad that has struggled mightily in its first year under head coach Mario Cristobal. Miami’s starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was questionable to play, left the game after further aggravating his injured shoulder and Jake Garcia and Jaccuri Brown has so far been ineffective in relief.

Running back Trey Benson has continued his excellent season in garnet and god, so far with 94 yards and two touchdowns.

FSU vs. Miami halftime stats

31-3

Total yards

FSU: 304

Miami: 76

Passing yards

FSU: 169

Miami: 40

Rushing yards

FSU: 135

Miami: 36

Yards per play

FSU: 8.4

Miami: 2.9