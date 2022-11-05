Quick hitter: FSU embarrasses Miami in largest road win in series history

Since 2013, there have been only two blowouts in the Florida State and Miami rivalry series — that year, a 41-14 FSU victory and in 2020, a 52-10 Hurricanes win.

FSU added a third to that list on Saturday night, dominating Miami in all phases of the game en route to a 45-3 victory.

It was the second straight week that Miami failed to score a touchdown.

Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) had struggled with self-inflicted mistakes over the last few weeks, even in a blowout win over Georgia Tech last week, but only had one true mistake when Jordan Travis overthrew Ontaria Wilson on a deep throw and was picked off.

Outside of that, the Seminoles executed nearly everything it set out to do inside Hard Rock Stadium, going up 31-3 at half and holding Miami out of the end zone and off the scoreboard in the second while rotating in backup players.

With the win, FSU has won two straight over Miami and have closed the gap in the series to a 35-32 margin that remains in the Hurricanes’ favor.

While the Seminoles’ offense definitely shined through the air, with Travis tossing for three touchdowns and 202 yards, the star of the night was running back Trey Benson who continued his impressive 2022 campaign with a 128-yard, two-touchdown night.

The defense dominated a subpar Miami offense, holding them to just 186 yards to the tune of 6.2 yards per play.

Up next for Florida State is a matchup vs. the Syracuse Orange, who fell 19-9 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

FSU vs. Miami stats

45-3

Total yards

FSU: 458

Miami: 188

Passing yards

FSU: 225

Miami: 62

Rushing yards

FSU: 233

Miami: 126

Yards per play

FSU: 7.3

Miami: 6.2