“That was a special game:” Mike Norvell talks blowout win vs. Miami

The Florida State Seminoles spent their Saturday in Miami Gardens, facing off against the Hurricanes on the road. Miami entered the game with uncertainty at the quarterback position, and overall questions with their identity. Florida State may have added to that list of questions with a dominant performance against their in-state rival. The Noles took down the Canes 45-3, leading to the largest margin of defeat in a road game during the series' history.

FSU had 454 total yards of offense, with 22 first downs. While the Noles scored 45 points with ease, one of the biggest stories of the game was the four turnovers that Florida State forced. It was a positive game from every position group, and it started in the trenches. This looked like a confidence booster and maybe even a program shifter for the Noles.

Following the victory, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to talk about the importance of this win and the performance from Florida State.

