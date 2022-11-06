Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Tatum Bethune and Jammie Robinson talk win against Miami

Florida State football was back on the road for an ACC matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. The Noles were coming off a dominant win against Georgia Tech, but an in-state rivalry game usually brings a competitive atmosphere.

That wasn’t the case in FSU’s win over the Hurricanes.

The Noles took down UM 45-3, scoring 31 points in the first half. There simply wasn’t an answer to stop FSU’s offense, and Florida State had a monster defensive showing against a flurry of quarterbacks on the field by Miami.

The shift toward finishing the season on a strong note started against the Yellow Jackets last weekend and it continued tonight. FSU secured back-to-back wins for the first time since September, after going through a rough mental and physical stretch in the month of October. This game was important in all phases for the Noles, in terms of recruiting advantages, bragging rights and starting a streak to take back the state of Florida. It seems like the Noles are headed in the right direction, with three games left on their schedule.

After the game, Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Tatum Bethune, and Jammie Robinson spoke with the media to talk about their thoughts on FSU’s success in the game.

