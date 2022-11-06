FSU ranked after thrashing Miami

After embarrassing the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at home in a 45-3 blowout win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019, Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) is once again ranked, checking in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25.

FSU is unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Seminoles had previously made an appearance earlier this season after starting off the year 4-0 before faltering 31-21 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3. 2-3 ACC) in October. That was the first of three straight losses to ranked competition, but after righting the ship vs. Georgia Tech and subsequently Miami, Florida State is on a winning streak once more.

FSU has put together one of the most explosive offenses in the country, a balanced rushing and passing attack led by a significantly-improved Jordan Travis, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and arguably, the country. Florida State is now No. 1 in the country in 20+ yard plays, having logged 69 on the season (62 vs. Power 5 competition.)

On the defensive end, while there is still room for improvement in a variety of areas, the Seminoles have also taken a step forward — FSU has allowed the fourth-fewest 20+ yard plays this season (24) while holding opponents to just 19.8 points per game (No. 22 in the country).

The Seminoles have games against Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC), Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) and Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) left on the schedule — the Orange and Ragin’ Cajuns both lost today (to Pitt and Troy, respectively) while the Gators beat a flu-depleted Texas A&M squad.

The second edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings debut this Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.