FSU opens as road favorite vs. Syracuse

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), fresh off a 45-3 blowout victory over rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC), next heads on the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC).

The Orange, once a top-15 team, are on a three-game losing streak after stumbling vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers in a 19-9 loss. Syracuse has especially struggled, amplified by the temporary loss of quarterback Garrett Schrader.

From our SB Nation sister site, Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician:

The Syracuse Orange were unable to do much of anything on offense against the Pitt Panthers, and a severely depleted Mob defense could only battle for so long in a 19-9 final. SU’s third straight loss threatens to further snowball a season that got off to a great start but has stalled out amidst tough competition and an ever-growing list of injuries. When your QB gets sacked six times and the only place Sean Tucker could run was straight into his linemen’s backs, it’s pretty obvious that blocking was the main issue. Many fans were clamoring for #34 to be used more, but this was not the same situation as Clemson. Of his ten runs, Tucker didn’t get past the line of scrimmage four times. Add in the usual false start woes to keep Syracuse one of the most penalized teams in college football, and it’s no wonder why the ground game never got going.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite vs. the Orange.

The Seminoles are 6-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover vs. Clemson (+4.5), Wake Forest (-6) and Duquesne (-42).

FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.