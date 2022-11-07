No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), fresh off a 45-3 win over rival Miami, is getting prepped for a road matchup vs. the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC).

The game against the Orange serves as the Seminoles’ conference finale and a chance to achieve another sign of progress in 2022 after securing bowl eligibility last weekend — the Seminoles haven’t won more than four ACC games since 2016 and a 5-3 mark in conference play would firmly solidify the squad amongst the ACC’s top tier.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 7-point favorite vs. the Orange.

FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no changes seen — notably, defensive back Sam McCall is still listed despite a now-deleted post announcing his intention to transfer.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Jared Verse

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno