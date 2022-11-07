No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), fresh off a 45-3 win over rival Miami, is getting prepped for a road matchup vs. the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC).
The game against the Orange serves as the Seminoles’ conference finale and a chance to achieve another sign of progress in 2022 after securing bowl eligibility last weekend — the Seminoles haven’t won more than four ACC games since 2016 and a 5-3 mark in conference play would firmly solidify the squad amongst the ACC’s top tier.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 7-point favorite vs. the Orange.
FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no changes seen — notably, defensive back Sam McCall is still listed despite a now-deleted post announcing his intention to transfer.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Jared Verse
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
