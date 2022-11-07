FSU defensive back Sam McCall announces, then backtracks on, entrance into transfer portal

Florida State defensive back Sam McCall, after announcing that he will be enter the transfer portal and not return to the Seminoles next season, has instead backtracked on the decision.
The true freshman, who has made limited appearances in 2022 at defensive back and kick returner, first made the announcement on Instagram on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ game against the Syracuse Orange this Saturday.
From the post:
Dear FSU family,
First I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be part of their program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal.
He later updated his decision on Twitter, saying it was an “emotional” one:
November 7, 2022
His FSU bio:
Composite five-star…ranked 32nd in ESPN300…tabbed as No. 2 athlete nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated as No. 3 safety in America, No. 7 overall prospect from Florida and No. 31 among all prospects in Class of 2022 on 247 Composite…ranked No. 3 nationally at his position, No. 6 in Florida and No. 29 overall nationally by 247Sports…rated No. 5 safety nationally, No. 10 prospect in Florida and No. 65 overall in America by Rivals…invited to Under Armour All-America Game…played offense and defense at Lake Gibson, helping lead Braves to semifinal round of 6A state playoffs his senior season…nabbed four interceptions with seven pass breakups while also making 52 receptions for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns his junior year to help Lake Gibson reach regional final round of state playoffs…earned first-team all-county honors as a sophomore after making 32 catches and scoring seven touchdowns while also playing defense for team that won 11 games and advanced to second round of state playoffs…made varsity as a freshman and registered 53 tackles and two kickoff return touchdowns…also played basketball and ran track at Lake Gibson.
