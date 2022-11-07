FSU defensive back Sam McCall announces, then backtracks on, entrance into transfer portal

Florida State defensive back Sam McCall, after announcing that he will be enter the transfer portal and not return to the Seminoles next season, has instead backtracked on the decision.

The true freshman, who has made limited appearances in 2022 at defensive back and kick returner, first made the announcement on Instagram on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ game against the Syracuse Orange this Saturday.

From the post:

Dear FSU family, First I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be part of their program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal.

He later updated his decision on Twitter, saying it was an “emotional” one:

His FSU bio: