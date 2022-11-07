Mike Norvell talks Miami blowout, previews Syracuse at Monday presser

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly presser on Monday after coming off a landslide 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday. The Noles jumped back into the No. 25 spot after falling out during their three-game losing streak in October.

It was a record-setting game marking the largest margin of victory over the Canes on the road in series history.

The Noles look to face the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC) on the road and are currently favored in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a 19-9 loss against Pittsburg last weekend.

Norvell said he was happy with Saturday’s outcome saying that “Every time you have a big emotional game and rivalry on the road, to go down and play as we did, it was definitely big for the program” noting that their game against Syracuse is no cakewalk.

Norvell said that the team came back with intensity in practice on Sunday and that he’s excited to attack this week which has been an ongoing trend throughout the season. He said he looks forward to the week ahead and that “It’s about that steady and consistent growth and improvement, and that is our objective, and that is our daily focus.”

“It’s what we want our program to be.”

Norvell had a candid moment during Saturday’s broadcast where he was seen calming down wide receiver Duece Spann after a penalty where he seemed incredibly frustrated. He said that he wants his players to be in control of their emotions and that,

“As you go through life, you’re going to experience things that people do to you, things and circumstances, or situations; somethings that are in your control and some that are not but in that moment, I want them to be able to be in control of that response.” adding that “It wasn’t the best response by Duece, and ultimately this is an emotional game; I’m emotional, we go through some things, but in that moment, I wanted him to understand what the importance of what that response was.”

“That’s my job, and that’s my responsibility to prove to them.”

Spann would go on to make a big play on the very next drive.

Trey Benson had another breakout game with 132-yards and two touchdowns. Mike Norvell said he gets better every time he touches the ball and that he ran as violently as he’s seen so far behind a line where Dillan Gibbons had one of his best games.”

“I think those guys have done a great job through the course of the year. You see the work. you see the growth. You see the fundamentals... I thought Dillan Gibbons played his best game since he’s been here.”

When asked about what he see’s from Syracuse’s offense after another week without knowing who the starting quarterback they’ll be going up against is, Norvell said

“You look at them offensively; it's an offense that does have great weapons; Shrader is just such a tough matchup in what he does. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s fast as a runner, he’s throwing the ball really efficiently and pushed the ball down the field real well this year, and I know he’s been banged up the last week in the half, it's kinda limited him not being available, but he can really do it all.”

Norvell goes deeper into the Miami victory, opportunity, the impact the game had on recruiting, and more in his full interview below: