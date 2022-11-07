FSU vs. Louisiana kickoff time announced

Florida State Seminoles football has announced its kickoff time vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

After wrapping up its conference schedule against the Syracuse Orange on the road this Saturday, November 12, FSU is set to take on Louisiana at home in the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

Lousiana is 4-5 on the season (2-4 Sun Belt), most recently losing to the Troy Trojans after blowing 17-point en route to a 23-17 final score. The team is set to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) this Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are in their first year under head coach Michael Desormeaux, who replaced now-Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier. FSU plays Florida the following week in a primetime matchup, scheduled for the first-time ever on a Friday.

Florida State vs. Louisiana is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff and is set to be broadcast on regional sports networks — likely Bally Sports and YES Network — as well as live-streamed on ESPN3.