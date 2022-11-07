Trey Benson, Dillan Gibbons earn ACC Player of the Week honors

For the second straight week, No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has two ACC Player of the Week honorees.

And for the second straight week, it’s Trey Benson and an FSU offensive lineman.

Running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons were both selected after the Seminoles’ blowout 45-3 win vs. rival Miami. Benson logged a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a career-long 25-yard reception on a screen from Jordan Travis.

According to PFF, Benson is currently the No. 4 ranked running back in the country.

It’s the second time in Gibbons’ career he’s earned Player of the Week honors, having been selected in 2021 after FSU upset North Carolina 35-25.

Wowww, O-line where yall wanna eat at? It’s on me @GibbonsDillan wouldn’t be possible without yall! #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/OE5q7eTc0c — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 7, 2022

From Florida State Sports Info: