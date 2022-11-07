FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. signals a return for the 2023 season

Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has been the topic of many conversations, with an expectation that he will return this season and a hope to see him in the Garnet and Gold next year.

That time coming soon… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rdb9LDdTnG — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) October 17, 2022

Wright suffered a devastating car crash earlier in the year, which left some wondering about his intention to return in 2023. His return to practice has been remarkable, and the redshirt junior has signaled another return for 2023.

I can’t leave without doing what God brought me here to do https://t.co/UT4qCHck3e — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) November 7, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell said this earlier in the season about his rehabilitation.

“He’s working through the process. He’s going through rehabilitation. He’s getting more and more on the field, getting him into some routes, getting him into the return game. It’s going to be a process. Just as he goes, there’s going to be really good days, and there are going to be some days we gotta modify and adjust. I love the young man’s spirit and the work that he’s putting in.”

Wright transferred in from West Virginia after three seasons and was supposed to be another accent to the already talented wide receiver room. He has shown promise for a return sooner rather than later.

