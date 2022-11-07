FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. signals a return for the 2023 season

Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has been the topic of many conversations, with an expectation that he will return this season and a hope to see him in the Garnet and Gold next year.
That time coming soon… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rdb9LDdTnG— Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) October 17, 2022
Wright suffered a devastating car crash earlier in the year, which left some wondering about his intention to return in 2023. His return to practice has been remarkable, and the redshirt junior has signaled another return for 2023.
I can’t leave without doing what God brought me here to do https://t.co/UT4qCHck3e— Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) November 7, 2022
Head coach Mike Norvell said this earlier in the season about his rehabilitation.
“He’s working through the process. He’s going through rehabilitation. He’s getting more and more on the field, getting him into some routes, getting him into the return game. It’s going to be a process. Just as he goes, there’s going to be really good days, and there are going to be some days we gotta modify and adjust. I love the young man’s spirit and the work that he’s putting in.”
Wright transferred in from West Virginia after three seasons and was supposed to be another accent to the already talented wide receiver room. He has shown promise for a return sooner rather than later.
From his Bio at Seminoles.com
Appeared in 33 games with 16 starts in three seasons at West Virginia…caught 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns while also gaining 1,236 yards with two touchdowns on 50 kickoff returns…led Mountaineers with 63 receptions, 688 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021…also returned 23 kickoffs for 618 yards and one touchdown…average of 26.9 yards per kickoff return ranked fourth in Big 12 and 19th nationally…ranked sixth in Big 12 with average of 4.8 receptions per game…broke WVU’s single-game record with 217 kickoff return yards, including 98-yarder, vs. Maryland…one of only 11 players nationally with multiple 90-yard kickoff returns in 2021…Academic All-Big 12…earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after making team-high 47 receptions for 553 yards and two touchdowns while adding 425 yards on 20 kickoff returns during his sophomore season…ranked fourth in Big 12 in receptions per game and fifth in receiving yards per game…caught 19 passes for 97 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 193 yards and one touchdown his freshman year…collected nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons at Memorial Day…three-time all-state selection…helped lead Blue Thunder to two state championships…also played basketball and ran track at Memorial Day…won state titles in 100- and 200-meter dash his senior year…broke state record in 200 with time of 22.22 seconds.
