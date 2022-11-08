After dominating rival Miami 45-3, securing bowl eligibility and reappearing in the AP Top 25, Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has found its way into the College Football Playoff rankings.

FSU has had an up-and-down year, mostly highlighted by success — starting off 4-0, faltering to three straight-ranked opponents in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3 ACC), NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 ACC), and the Clemson Tigers (8-1, 6-1 ACC), then blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC) in consecutive weeks.

In the second edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 23.

FSU has put together one of the most explosive offenses in the country, a balanced rushing and passing attack led by a significantly-improved Jordan Travis, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and arguably, the country. Florida State is now No. 1 in the country in 20+ yard plays, having logged 69 on the season (62 vs. Power 5 competition.) According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is one of four teams in the country (and the only team in the ACC) averaging at least 270 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season.

On the defensive end, while there is still room for improvement in a variety of areas, the Seminoles have also taken a step forward — FSU has allowed the fourth-fewest 20+ yard plays this season (24) while holding opponents to just 19.8 points per game (No. 22 in the country). Also via FSU Sports Info, Florida State is first in the ACC and fifth in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.0 yards per game through the air. The Seminoles also are first in the ACC and rank nine nationally, holding opponents to an average of 6.1 yards per pass attempt

FSU leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards and with seven 90+-yard touchdown drives this season. The Seminoles also rank fourth in explosive play rate differential, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State and Tulane, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.8 percent that ranks sixth nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 9.2 percent that is 15th in the country

The Seminoles have games against Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC), Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) and Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) left on the schedule.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 6.5-point favorite vs. the Orange, with the over/under set at 51 points.

FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.