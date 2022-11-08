Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch Week 11 matchup

Coming off a blazing 45-3 win against the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, the Florida State Seminoles look to go on the road to take on the Syracuse Orange this weekend. FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome and will broadcast on the ACC Network. The Noles are currently favored in their night matchup.

Quarterback Jordan Travis has had an outstanding season and is currently the 7th-ranked quarterback overall in the country, throwing for 2257 yards and 17 touchdowns per PFF.com. Running back Trey Benson was the star of last week’s matchup

Florida State leads the all-time series with Syracuse 12-2, including 7-1 since Syracuse joined the ACC in for the 2013 season.

A few notes from Seminoles.com:

Florida State wraps up its 2022 ACC schedule by traveling to Syracuse for a primetime showcase on ACC Network. The Seminoles, ranked 25th in this week’s AP poll, returned to the rankings for the second time this season after defeating Miami 45-3 last week in a win that clinched bowl elgibility for the 49th time in program history. » FSU leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards and with seven 90+-yard touchdown drives this season. The Seminoles also rank 4th in explosive play rate differential, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State and Tulane, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.8 percent that ranks 6th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 9.2 percent that is 15th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info). » Florida State is one of four teams in the nation that ranks in the top-20 in both total offense and total defense, along with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. Those same four teams are the only teams ranked in the top-20 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 7.01 yards per play on offense and 11th with an average of 4.73 yards allowed per play. FSU is 15th in the country with 483.4 yards of total offense per game and 17th allowing an average of 308.4 yards per game on defense. » FSU is one of four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 270 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 270 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 167.0 rushing yards per game. » Florida State has scored on 12 of 18 first drives of a half this season, with 11 touchdowns on those 12 scoring drives for a total of 78 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are tied for 3rd in the country in touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info). » Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 5th in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.0 yards per game through the air. The Seminoles also are 1st in the ACC and rank 9th nationally holding opponents to an average of 6.1 yards per pass attempt. » FSU leads the ACC in yards per completion, yards per rush attempt, third-down conversions, rushing offense and fewest sacks allowed. The Seminoles’ average of 14.30 yards per completion is 9th in the country, while their 50.0 percent third-down conversion rate is 12th in the country, average of 5.51 yards per rush is 13th, average of 211.8 rushing yards per game is 17th and 1.44 sacks allowed per game is 33rd nationally.

Florida State Seminoles vs.Syracuse Orange how to watch

Date

Saturday, November 12

Time

8;00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

