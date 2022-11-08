Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates inferior in-state opponent, preps for ACC finale

The Florida State Seminoles are halfway to sweeping their in-state rivalries this season as they gave the Miami Hurricanes everything they could handle and a whole lot more in Saturday’s 45-3 victory.

The Noles looked clearly the better team as they ran out to a huge lead and never looked back. They clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 and did so with the largest margin of victory on the road in the history of the FSU-UM series.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio (as Jon Marchant finishes out his old guy vacation) — discuss what led to the blowout, how the team and program should feel about and what goal should be for the rest of the season.

Spoiler Alert: Optimism is plentiful.

If you prefer pessimism, the duo discusses the future of the Miami program and Max also shares some thoughts on the upcoming FSU hoops season.

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.